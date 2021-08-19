The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused torrential downpours late Wednesday in the Lehigh Valley.
The rain caused flash flooding on Route 145 by Mickley Road in Whitehall Township. A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said it took just a few minutes for water to fill up both lanes of the road.
Most drivers were able to make it through the area safely, but one driver got stuck and had to push their car through the water.
Over in Northampton County, rising water trapped a driver on Weaversville Road at Cascade Drive in Hanover Township.
Water covered the road right where it makes a sharp turn. Police called a tow truck to remove the car.
Video from Allentown shows heavy rain and high winds hammering the area.
The storm knocked out power to hundreds of people.
Overnight, PPL reported nearly 500 outages in Lehigh County, 780 in Bucks County and 360 in Schuylkill County.
Met-Ed said 800 customers were in the dark in Berks County.