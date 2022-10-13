...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHERN LEHIGH, WESTERN BUCKS, NORTHEASTERN CHESTER,
AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...
At 821 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that flash flooding was
occurring on the Perkiomen Creek at East Greenville. Between 1.5 and
3 inches of rain have fallen. Although the heaviest rain has left
the warned area, it will take time for runoff to subside.
Additionally, light rain with amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
over the next hour. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Gauges reported.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...
Pottstown, Phoenixville, Royersford, Trappe, East Greenville,
Schwenksville, Green Lane, Gilbertsville, Spring Mount,
Cedarville, Pughtown, and Geryville.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike near mile marker 317.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 37 and 45.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED