Water rescue in Bethlehem Twp.
Mike Nester | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa.  - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area.

A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.

Scroll down for comments if available