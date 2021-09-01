Generic Bethlehem Township sign

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township, Northampton County is issuing a voluntary evacuation advisory Wednesday afternoon, as officials expect the Lehigh River to flood as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the area.

Bethlehem Township Emergency Management in conjunction with the National Weather Service is issuing the advisory for low-lying areas along the Lehigh River, creeks, and known high-risk flooding locations, according to a news release from the township.

Later Wednesday into Thursday, the Lehigh River is expected to reach moderate flood stage, cresting at approximately 19 feet, the township said.

Low-lying areas along Wilson Avenue between Sculac Road and Farmersville Road will sustain Lehigh River flooding when the river reaches approximately 15 feet, the township said.

Bethlehem Township Emergency Management strongly advises residents in and around these areas to voluntarily evacuate until the flooding subsides.

Bethlehem Township Community Center will be open through the night as an evacuation center for those seeking temporary shelter. If you need assistance or temporary emergency shelter call 610-759-2200-Northampton County Emergency Management.

Cars floating - even filling up with water - were a common sight throughout the Lehigh Valley Wednesday.

WFMZ photojournalist Chris Post jumped into action Wednesday evening, guiding a driver and passenger to safety on Santee Road.

Flooding caused water to gush down the road at Sunset Drive. WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori says some people can not get into their homes. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says there have been 11 water rescues in the county so far.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

Several roads remain closed.

