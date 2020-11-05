EMMAUS, Pa. | An Emmaus woman told police that she jumped from a third-story window to escape an abusive boyfriend accused of holding her captive throughout the night.
Dustin Morrow now faces kidnapping and assault charges in connection with the incident at his Furnace Street home. District Judge Charles Baum arraigned the 29-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000.
Emmaus police were dispatched to the area of South Seventh and Minor streets shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a woman who reported that she just escaped from an abusive boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that she was with Morrow at his home in the 600 block of Furnace Street about 9 p.m. Wednesday, when he allegedly held a knife to her. He allegedly told her, “You are not going to leave the room alive,” according to court records. She reported that Morrow wouldn’t allow her to leave the third-floor bedroom or leave her alone.
In the morning, Morrow allegedly escorted her to a downstairs bathroom and back to the third floor. When he became distracted looking for something in his wallet, the victim reported that she took the chance to jump out the third-floor window and run from the house.
Emmaus police charged Morrow with a felony count of kidnapping and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30.