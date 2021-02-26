HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellerton Borough Council President Thomas Rieger said Friday he is running for a fourth term.
Rieger has served on council for 11 years, and as council president for the last seven years.
Rieger holds a Bachelors of Science in Business Management from East Stroudsburg University and currently works for HNL Lab Medicine as Director of Materials Management.
"For the last 11 years I have consistently fought to control costs and increase the quality of life to the best of my abilities on behalf of all residents of Hellertown regardless of political affiliation," according to a news release announcing Rieger's reelection campaign.