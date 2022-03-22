HELLERTOWN, Pa. – Members of the Hellertown Area Library Board of Directors made a motion Tuesday night to continue their attempts at communicating with Lower Saucon Township.
Members voted unanimously for President Ken Solt to resend his proposal for a potential library services agreement to Lower Saucon Township's manager, solicitor and each individual councilmember.
Solt said he sent the proposal over a week ago, in hopes it would officially be placed on Lower Saucon Township's March 16 council agenda for discussion. However, Solt said he was told the proposal was received too late to make it on the agenda.
Thus, Solt made a motion to the board at Tuesday's meeting to resend the proposal in order for it to officially be placed on Lower Saucon Township Council's next meeting agenda for discussion.
In early 2022, Lower Saucon's council voted down a five-year agreement with the library that would have cost $100,000 per year. That agreement would have continued free library services for Lower Saucon Township residents at a rate of $9.66 per resident. That cost, the library said, represents an increase based on "inflationary factors."
However, members of Lower Saucon's council claimed in January that the township had been excluded from decisions surrounding the library and indicated that the township would not be entering the five-year agreement but would instead make a $50,000 donation to the library — an offer the library's board rejected.
With no agreement in place, the library was left with a $100,000 gap in funding. To help keep the lights on, the Hellertown Borough Council OK'd an additional $75,000 for the library from its own coffers, drawing on funds the borough received through the American Rescue Plan. At that time, the library board agreed to continue serving Lower Saucon residents through Feb. 28.
Since then, the future of the library and access for Lower Saucon residents have been hanging in the balance.
The most recent proposal sent by Holt last week still calls for a per capita cost of $9.66, as well as a payment of $17,861.34 to cover February and March, due at the time of a written agreement. After that, Lower Saucon would need to pay the library $8,930.67 per month for the rest of 2022, from April through December.
In a statement made to Hellertown and Lower Saucon "patrons, residents. and elected officials" on the library website in February, Holt said "it is now time for the library to clarify the record" in regard to what once was a partnership with Lower Saucon Township.
According to Holt's statement:
"The Lower Saucon Township Council publicly stated a 3-part narrative blaming the Library: (i) the Township had been excluded from work on the agreement;* (ii) the Township had questions about how the per capita amount was determined; and (iii) the Township wished to first investigate certain alleged discrepancies in the financial records of the Library."
On Tuesday, the library's board said no members received any written notices of the documents Lower Saucon Township is allegedly requesting from the library related to financial records. Members said the only word they received of the Lower Saucon's request for certain documents was from the township's meetings and from reports in the media, but no formal letter was received by the library, to date.
Treasurer Andrew Hughes noted the township never asked the library board of directors, and that its members would like specifics on what is requested.
"We have full transparency," Hughes said. "We have information available for anyone who asks."
69 News reached out to Lower Saucon Township council president and vice president for comment Tuesday evening.