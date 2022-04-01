HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Hellertown community is grieving two young girls who died in a fire. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.
Dozens of family members and friends stopped by the home on Linden Avenue Friday in disbelief and tears. The house is now all boarded up with a fence surrounding it, which is where people are putting up flowers to honor sisters 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman.
"Sweet, kind, gentle souls, you know, loving, sensitive," is how Gail Baer remembers her granddaughters.
69 News also spoke with the girls' other grandmother, who told us they were so active and full of life, all until their home caught fire early Friday morning.
"Flames coming out the back," said Frank Doklan, a neighbor. "The big bay window that blew out the front of the house."
Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to get the sisters out of their bedrooms, but it was too late. They died at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
Their parents did escape and are expected to be okay.
"I couldn't imagine," said Hellertown Police Chief Robert Shupp. "This has got to be the worst day of their life, so people just pray for them."
The family has been involved in the local American Legion for years, so the commander knew the sisters well.
"They were great kids," said Eric Medei, the commander at American Legion Post 397 in Hellertown. "They were full of life...it's just extremely difficult."
But people are determined to help the Kaufmans get through.
"We're a very small community and we stick together and in times of tragedy, we really, really pull together and we help each other out," said Medei. "We are one big family."
The legion is serving as a gathering space for anyone who needs support and is accepting donations for the family.
A GoFundMe has raised over $48,000 within hours.
Rita's has a fundraiser scheduled for Tuesday.
The home is a total loss, and the two pet dogs died as well.
One thing that was able to be salvaged: jewelry the girls wore to remember their grandfather, the legion's last commander, who also recently passed away.
"They both had his thumbprint with them," said Gail Baer.
We're told the girls were homeschooled this year, but planning to go back to in-person next year.
Saucon Valley School District says counselors are available.