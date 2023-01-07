HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Giuseppe Iatarola of Hellertown doesn't have a license to drive yet, but you'll want to listen up when he's giving out car advice. His family runs Lucky's Auto Body Shop, and that's where Giuseppe spends most of his time.

From checking your car battery to keeping an emergency blankets in your emergency car kit, Giuseppe is back on the Saturday Sunrise to tell us how to winterize our car.

Giuseppe can be found on Facebook as Giuseppe's Garage, where he gives his viewers some great advice on being prepared for winter drives.