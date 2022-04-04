HELLERTOWN, Pa. | Northampton County community is coming together to help a family that lost two daughters in a fire.
People held a vigil Sunday night in Hellertown as neighbors, friends and family continue to mourn.
One Hellertown resident said it best: its community is small, but it sure is mighty. The community is still processing the tragic loss.
If you live in Hellertown, whether you know the Kaufman family or not, they're connected to them in some way. That's just how small towns like this one work.
With that being said, it was only a number of hours before the ball started rolling as to how people were going to jump in to help.
"When one hurts we all hurt and we all come together in a bond of love and we're there for people," said Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman.
Tragedy hit the Kaufman family Friday when a fire claimed the lives of sisters 15 year old Brianna Baer and 10 year old Abigail Kaufman.
"It has taken such a toll on the community, it really hurts," said the mayor.
News spread fast. In a matter of hours, the school district and organizations around town were jumping in to help. By Sunday, the community arranged a vigil outside the family's home on Linden Avenue.
More than a hundred people were there, praying together, lighting candles and laying down flowers.
"As a mother it's unthinkable and my heart really goes out to them," said Hellertown resident Kim Johnson.
It was clear it didn't matter if the person knew the family for five minutes or five years. Time was spent recounting the little things.
"The girls were laughing and giggling, they were just beautiful people," added Johnson
The support keeps rolling in. A GoFundMe page created for the family has already raised more than $105,000.
Restaurants and other businesses are also supporting the family.
They say it's about letting them know the community has their back.
"We can't lose faith. We need to carry that light that we were lighting tonight to keep their memory alive and I believe we will do that and I believe this is the start of healing together as a big family," the mayor added.
You can find the family's GoFundMe online.
Any money raised will help them with hospital bills, repair bills and more incidentals.
Both Jen and Damien Kaufman were transported to the hospital Friday to be treated for smoke inhalation.
They both have since been released.