HELLERTOWN, Pa. – In the wake of the tremendous loss of two young girls, the Hellertown community is coming together to hold a vigil Sunday night.
In a Facebook post, organizers Theresa Louise Patterson and Brittany Gall invite the public to join them as they pray and hold a moment of silence outside the home of 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman, who both died after a fire at their Linden Avenue residence Friday.
The event description says David J. Heintzelman, the mayor of Hellertown, will speak at the vigil. Eric Medei, commander of American Legion Post 397 Hellertown, is also expected to attend.
The vigil will take place Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m. outside 630 Linden Avenue.
Organizers say parking will be available at the Steel Club as well as surrounding streets.