HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Another meeting was held Wednesday night regarding the Hellertown Area Library and the borough's agreement with Lower Saucon Township.
That agreement allows residents from both Hellertown and Lower Saucon to use the building.
However, it's in jeopardy right now, and both sides have to decide their next moves.
The agreement says that residents of Lower Saucon Township can use the Hellertown Area Library with a yearly fee for taxpayers. Lower Saucon Township claims they've been excluded from decisions surrounding the library and want to discontinue the agreement.
At Hellertown's board meeting Wednesday night, the council came with receipts.
"We have prepared the long timeline and events of correspondence that occurred in 2021 regarding negotiations to renew the Hellertown Area Library Agreement," said Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman.
Heintzelman went through pages and pages of emails with timestamps, asserting that Lower Saucon was always in the loop.
Residents from both towns are upset at the idea that the library would no longer be shared.
"It's very sad today to see what has happened that becomes a political football," said Hellertown resident Tom Adsabnick.
"I am willing to pay money to use the library," said a Lower Saucon resident.
Hellertown council members agreed that they will meet back up in 96 hours to discuss their next steps.