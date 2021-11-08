HELLERTOWN, Pa. - River Linn Nelson was born a month premature on Oct. 18 at the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia. Her parents, Carlee and Aaron from Hellertown, knew their daughter would be born with a birth defect, but didn't have concerns until about two weeks before her birth.
“I was in the hospital on bed rest for a week and then on Oct. 18 she just stopped moving and the healthcare worker did an ultrasound and they came in and said we need to do an emergency C-section right away,” said parent Carlee Nelson.
The Nelsons learned River had the birth defect called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH. The defect occurs in about 1 in every 2,200 births. That's when there's a hole in the diaphragm, and organs in the abdomen can move through the hole into a baby's chest.
“After her open-heart surgery was already done everything took so long because they were trying to make sure she was stable enough for us to see her."
“The doctor from that point told us we could go home to get some sleep and to keep your cell phone close to you and if anything changes, I'll call you in the middle of the night and I just hoped that phone didn't ring but it did,” said Nelson.
Only 15 and half hours after her birth, River passed away in her mother's arms.
A couple weeks later, River's parents decided to hold a fundraiser to honor her and bring awareness to CDH. The event will also raise money for the Tiny Hero Organization that has helped the Nelsons tremendously.
“Tiny Hero is just one of the organizations that reached out to us that helped us astronomically with traveling expenses and giving us the information and research we needed. They gave everything to help us cope with her condition and so now that they helped us we want to give back to them,” said Nelson.
The event will be held at Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem on Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.