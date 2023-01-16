HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County library is expanding its membership options amid an ongoing feud.

The Hellertown Area Library will offer library cards for purchase to those who don't live in the borough.

Community members can buy a library card in-person starting Tuesday, for $40 for individuals or $50 for families.

The move comes after the library said it can no longer serve Lower Saucon Township residents because of financial problems.

The library service deal between the two municipalities ended Jan. 1.

Lower Saucon said it would take the matter to court, as it objects to the state government allowing Hellertown to remove the township from its library service area.