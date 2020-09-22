BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Hellertown man is facing child sex charges after allegedly assaulting a victim for more than a year.
Bethlehem police charged Jason Messics with a host of offenses, including child rape and child endangerment, in connection with the alleged assaults that began in February 2019 at his former Bethlehem home. Bethlehem police charged the 31-year-old on Monday, and District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned him a few hours later, setting bail at $200,000.
The 12-year-old victim reported to Bethlehem police on Monday that Messics allegedly assaulted her several times, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was known to Messics, according to police.
The victim alleges Messics showed her pornography from February 2019 through June 2019, and she accused him of sexually assaulting her on several occasions. She told authorities that the abuse stopped in August.
Messics agreed on Monday to an interview with a police detective during which he allegedly admitted to the physical abuse, according to court records.
He now faces single felony counts of child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, child endangerment, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.
As a condition of bail, the judge ordered that Messics undergo a mental health evaluation and to comply with all recommendations. He’s to have no contact with anyone younger than 18.
Messics failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1.