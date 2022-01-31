HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The lights will stay on at the Hellertown Area Library — for now.
The Hellertown Borough Council held an emergency meeting Monday night to approve an additional $75,000 for the library from its own coffers, drawing on funds the borough received through the American Rescue Plan.
The future of the nonprofit library was in jeopardy after Lower Saucon Township pulled out of an agreement with Hellertown for the shared service, leaving the library with a more than $100,000 gap in funding.
In addition to the one-time payment, the borough on Monday approved a new, two-year library services agreement with the Hellertown Area Library Association, making the commitment to keep up its share of appropriations for library funding.
"This takes the stress off for now because we know the lights are going to stay on," said Larry O'Donnell, president of Friends of Hellertown Area Library.
Lower Saucon Township Council pulled out of the agreement it shares with Hellertown earlier this month because the township had been excluded from decisions surrounding the library, said Jason Banonis, council president.
The Lower Saucon council did previously agree to make a $50,000 donation to the library in order to allow residents access — an agreement shot down by the Hellertown Area Library Association Board of Trustees.
Without funding, the agreement between Lower Saucon and Hellertown expires at the end of January.
However, the library board of trustees met Sunday and unanimously voted to continue serving Lower Saucon residents until Feb. 28.
According to a note posted on the library's website, regular lending of library materials will be unaffected for the time being, while district-level services such as the cloudLibrary e-book service and interlibrary loans will continue but may be affected by certain restrictions.
The future of the arrangement that lets Lower Saucon Township residents use the library, however, is still in question.
Priscilla deLeone, Lower Saucon councilmember for 33 years, spoke at Monday's meeting, calling the conflict over the library funding "probably the worst thing that's happened in my time on the council."
She said council will meet again on Feb. 16, and she's hoping that it will be able to put a new library agreement on the agenda before the temporary extension is up.
Hellertown Borough Council President Thomas Rieger said that even if the two municipalities can't work out a new agreement, the library hopes to be able to at least allow access for students 18 and under and for seniors, but it will have to find out what the rules of the state and the library district allow.
Advocates for the library say they're not giving up on coming to a long-term agreement.
"The story doesn't end here," said O'Donnell. "We have a long way to go."