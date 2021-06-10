HELLERTOWN, Pa. | Police in Hellertown are reportedly looking for a man they believe could be luring or trying to lure children in the area.
Reports indicate the incident which is sparking investigation occurred in the area of Main and Walnut Streets on Thursday. This is where police say an elderly man, described as being approximately in his 60's, approached an unidentified juvenile.
The juvenile was reportedly having issues with their bicycle, when the man approached in what police say was described as an older model, dull black, full size van.
The man supposedly asked the child to approach him in his car so he could help with the bike, when another citizen passing by intervened and asked the child if they knew the man.
This is when police say the man took off in his van, heading North on Main Street according to witness reports.
The man in question is described by police as a white man seemingly in his mid 60's, and with longer grey hair that could be tied up in a pony tail or bun.
They also note that on the side of his rundown van, there is a grey primer spot located on the passenger side.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Hellertown Police Department, at either 610-838-7040 or 610-759-2200.