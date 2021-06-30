HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A suspension of Daily Admission tickets is one of the changes Hellertown Pool is making in response to several issues, including what it calls inappropriate behavior by patrons.
The changes are effective Wednesday and will continue for the remainder of the season, according to a borough news release. The borough said the changes are being made due to an increase in crowd size, staffing issues, and safety concerns for both patrons and staff in addition to general unruliness, and inappropriate behavior by the patrons at the Hellertown Pool.
Daily Admission tickets to both residents and non-residents are suspended and will not be offered for the remainder of the 2021 Hellertown Pool season, the borough said.
Additional non-resident season passes will not be sold. Season passes will only be sold to residents of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township, according to the news release.
Season Pass fees will not be prorated, and proof of residency must be provided at time of purchase and will be confirmed before passes are issued.
Pool passes can only be purchased Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hellertown Borough Hall at 685 Main Street.
The borough said it also reserves the right to put in place any additional changes in order to protect the health and welfare of the Hellertown Pool’s Staff and the patrons of the Hellertown Pool.
Hellertown said it also reserves the right to revoke all current season pass holders access to the pool for any unruliness, and inappropriate behavior.
Refunds will not be issued to anyone barred from the Hellertown Pool, according to the news release.