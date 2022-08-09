HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Those looking to cool off in Hellertown will have the chance to do so Tuesday, but only for a few hours at a time.

The Hellertown Pool will reopen, but swimmers will be cleared from the pool every 2-3 hours to give the short-staffed lifeguards a half-hour break, said a spokesperson for the borough.

The borough has had a major lifeguard shortage this season, and many called out the last few days, most likely due to burnout, the borough manager said.

Temperatures are once again expected to be in the 90s Tuesday, with triple digit heat indices.

The pool was forced to close early on Friday, and it remained closed through Monday.