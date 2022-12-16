HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night.

The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills.

One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center.

Another would permit Lower Saucon residents to be charged a resident rate and terminate the annual rebate payment schedule.

A third bill would terminate a deal with Lower Saucon and the Saucon Valley School District and withdraw from the Saucon Valley Partnership.

In addition, council appointed special legal counsel - White & Williams - for all legal matters relating to Lower Saucon Township, and authorized the special counsel to respond if necessary to any litigation or objection filed by Lower Saucon Township Council due to the termination of the agreements.

"It has been a very long road to get to this point," President Thomas Rieger said. "Up until two, three years ago we had a very healthy partnership and we were doing a lot of really great things together. It's just very sad we are at this point."

Earlier this year Hellertown Area Library opted to cut library services for Lower Saucon Township residents. The library, located at 409 Constitution Avenue, is slated to end those services Jan. 1.

"It's not secret over the last year we tried to reach settlements and come to a mutual agreement on a way or path forward," Rieger said. "...What's been 30 years trying to build has been unraveled in the last 18 to 24 months and that is a very sad day in Hellertown."

Rieger said Lower Saucon Township residents "would not be losing anything" and "it's not our intention to hurt Lower Saucon residents." However, their dealing with the Lower Saucon Township municipal government "is another thing."

"Hopefully one day we'll get back and it will be hard, but I'm willing to try," Lower Saucon Township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon said during a comment to the board. "It is sad."

"I hope that in the future we can come back together and continue to maximize our resources, because that's what is really in the best interest of our residents," Hellertown Borough Councilwoman Terri Fadem said in responde to deLeon's comment.