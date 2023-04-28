HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A special birthday party was held Friday in Northampton County.

The Hellertown Post Office celebrated its bicentennial.

That's 200 years of mail service for the Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township communities.

Old photos of the towns, dating back 150 years, were put up in the lobby, as well as pictures of Saucon Valley athletics over the years.

The postmaster said they just had to celebrate the milestone.

"It's absolutely a rarity, really. So it's just a wonderful time to celebrate with our friends and family of Hellertown," said Hellertown Postmaster Joe DiRusso.

Even though this is the post office's bicentennial, it's only been in its current location on Delaware Avenue for the last 54 years.

Before that, it mostly moved up and down Main Street.