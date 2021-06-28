HELLERTOWN, Pa. - It may have been a tad hot for a bike ride Monday but that didn't stop a little community get-together at the Saucon Valley Rail Trail.
The Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township police departments teamed up for an outreach to kids about bike safety.
Police say it's also a great way to show kids police are there to help.
And - as luck would have it - being able to do it without masks was nice.
"Because of COVID it's been a long time since we've been able and we just thought this would be the perfect opportunity and it just so happens this is the day the mask mandate gets lifted and hopefully things are headed back to normal and a step towards that," said Hellertown Police Chief Robert Shupp III.
After the ride everyone was treated to some cool Italian Ice from the Hellertown Rita's.