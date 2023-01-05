HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The fight between two Northampton County municipalities continues.

Hellertown borough filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Lower Saucon Township over what it says are unpaid funds involving the Saucon Valley Compost Center, the borough said in a social media post.

Hellertown says Lower Saucon has not transferred over $30,000 from the Saucon Valley Compost Center fund, despite the township no longer being a partner in the center.

The two municipalities jointly operated the compost center, located at 2011 Springtown Hill Road in Lower Saucon Township, since 2007, according to the lawsuit.

They equally shared costs, but Lower Saucon managed the fund, though Hellertown owns the property, the suit says.

Then in 2020, Lower Saucon "began feuding with Hellertown" for "unknown reasons," the paperwork says. That includes the ongoing dispute over the Hellertown Area Library.

In December, Hellertown Borough Council voted to end several agreements with Lower Saucon Township amid the ongoing disputes. That included removing the township as a partner in the compost center, effective Dec. 31, 2022.

The borough says Lower Saucon has refused to transfer the $30,000 fund for the compost center, and refused to pay a $12,500 bill in the fall. Hellertown said it ended up paying that bill from its own funds.

Hellertown also says Lower Saucon has threatened to issue zoning violations for the compost center, since it's in the township but the township is no longer involved.

The suit seeks the full fund amount, plus costs and interest.