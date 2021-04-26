ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network is launching a contest that will give you the opportunity to name a life-changing piece of technology.
Good Shepherd Pediatrics, a part of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, is offering the public a chance to name three Trexo Plus robotic exoskeleton devices.
The devices are being utilized on the organization’s South Allentown campus.
The “Name a Trexo” contest is open to adults and children, and there are no limits on the number of submissions.
The deadline to submit names is May 11th, 2021. Following a public voting period on finalist names, the winners will be revealed and commemorated at Good Shepherd’s annual Gala in the Garden on June 5th.
“We want children, families and individuals from not just the greater Lehigh Valley, but all over the region and country to be creative and have fun with this contest,” said Amanda Kleckner, PT, DPT, Administrative Director of Good Shepherd Pediatrics. “You have a chance to create a long-lasting impression the very first time a child climbs into the device you named.”
Good Shepherd Pediatrics is the only health-care provider on the East Coast to offer all three sizes — small, medium and large — of Trexo Plus, which allows children with cerebral palsy, pediatric stroke, spinal cord injury and lower-extremity weakness to walk hands-free in a safe, correct and consistent manner.
To submit names, visit https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/sweet-charity/name-trexo/.