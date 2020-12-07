The number of Pennsylvanians struggling to pay their energy bills keeps growing. Now, nearly 1 million people in the state are struggling to keep the lights on.
"We have probably historic numbers when it comes to arrearages,” said Todd Meyers, spokesman for FirstEnergy. "Those who are behind are behind further."
Currently, the debt totals more than $700 million statewide.
"The worst thing you can do is to do nothing," said Joseph Swope, manager of media relations at UGI.
All of our local energy companies have programs that can help.
For those struggling but are still above income requirements, UGI, PPL, and FirstEnergy all offer arrangements for back payments, and budget plans.
“Our budget bill program provides the opportunity for our customers to average their bill over a year," said Melinda Stumpf, Manager of Regulatory Programs and Business Services at PPL. “It’s a little bit more consistent and you don’t have that fluctuation from summer to winter.”
PPL also allows you to change your bill’s due date.
For those within the income requirements, there are more options. Most utilities have their own, internal grant programs. UGI, in particular, has created a COVID-specific Emergency Relief Program that can provide up to $400.
"We estimate that as many as 70,000 customers may qualify," Swope said.
There is also the federally funded LIHEAP program, which can provide more grants. Applications opened in November and last till April of 2021.
"We are seeing an up-tick in customers applying for the program, however what we do know is that last year one in five eligible customers applied for the program," Stumpf said.
You can go online or call the companies directly to figure out which options work best for you.
“We want the people in this community to stay warm this winter. We want to be a partner,” Swope said.