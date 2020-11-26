In this "new normal," expect a quiet post-thanksgiving evening this year.
Shopping will be quieter than ever this holiday, most stores aren't opening their doors till Black Friday morning.
So, if you are one of the folks planning out your shopping for tomorrow, Nov. 27, here's what you can expect.
Old Navy is first, opening at midnight.
Walmart, Khol's, Best Buy, JC. Penny, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are opening their doors at 5:00 am.
Boscovs, Big Lots, HomeDepot and Lowes follow behind at 6:00 am. Which is when the Lehigh Valley and Palmer Park Malls will welcome in shoppers, too.
Followed by Target and Gamestop, opening their doors at 7.
Almost all stores will be open by 9 in the morning, the same time as the Promenade at Saucon Valley.
However there are a few open today, Nov. 26: CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid are on regular hours, as are most dollar stores.
If you do decide to venture out on Black Friday, expect smaller crowds than normal, a majority of shoppers say they're staying home, and doing their shopping online this year.