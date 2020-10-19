It was once a car dealership, then a bowling alley, but the Heritage Riverview project is almost ready for Hearst Magazines and other potential tenants to move in.
Built in the 1920's, contractor Nick Naidu of Mohawk Construction said keeping a natural, industrial feel inside was important.
He said issues with the building's foundation made the rehab take longer than expected.
"I think most people might have just pushed it down but there was historic value here, this is part of the historic district….we kept all of the exterior walls, pretty much with the existing finishing on them on the first floor so existing brick and that feel kind of went through the rest of the building,” Naidu said.
Developer Lou Pektor of Ashley Development said the foundation issues and then COVID slowed the project.
"While the building looks like it has been under construction forever, it's been a combination of events that held us up,” Pektor said.
Hearst Magazines will occupy most, 33,000 square feet, of the building. There will be a museum on one side of the ground floor and offices on the other.
The interior finishes are still being completed and the company wants to keep them under wraps, for now.
The remaining square footage on the second floor, with views of the river, is up for grabs.
It's real estate associate Ryan McGeehan's job to find a tenant, maybe two.
"We're excited. We know this space will move extremely quickly. It will be ready first quarter 2021,” McGeehan said.
He said there has been interest in the space from law firms and tech companies but it is still up for grabs.