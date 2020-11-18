OREFIELD, Pa. - Members of the South Whitehall police department teamed up with a Bucks County nonprofit to help feed the hungry.

"Heroes Fighting Hunger" wrapped up its final food drive Wednesday at the Parkland CARES food pantry in Orefield.

It was the last of three drives to collect food for the community.

"Heroes Fighting Hunger" is a collaboration between the food pantry, South Whitehall police, and the nonprofit Travis Manion Foundation.

The foundation helps veterans and families of fallen service members.

"We figured that if everyone was able to collaborate successfully it would allow us to have the best drive that we could," said "Heroes Fighting Hunger" Director Reagan Kinney.

Kinney says 1100 food items were donated in the previous drives. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.