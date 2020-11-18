OREFIELD, Pa. - Members of the South Whitehall police department teamed up with a Bucks County nonprofit to help feed the hungry.
"Heroes Fighting Hunger" wrapped up its final food drive Wednesday at the Parkland CARES food pantry in Orefield.
It was the last of three drives to collect food for the community.
"Heroes Fighting Hunger" is a collaboration between the food pantry, South Whitehall police, and the nonprofit Travis Manion Foundation.
The foundation helps veterans and families of fallen service members.
"We figured that if everyone was able to collaborate successfully it would allow us to have the best drive that we could," said "Heroes Fighting Hunger" Director Reagan Kinney.
Kinney says 1100 food items were donated in the previous drives.