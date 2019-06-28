Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

Sometimes, you'll hear veterans say they weren't prepared for the battle they'd face at home after the war.
A Bethlehem veteran might tell you he wasn't prepared either.
"I enlisted in the Marine Corps when I was 19 years old," said Sgt. Thomas Mammano.
Four years later Mammano was discharged, and he was questioning his faith.
"I found myself coming out of the military, driving down the road and crying, and just very depressed," Mommano said.
Judy Isaacson Elias knows that emotional battle. Her father served, but he never came home.
She's had her own struggles.
At age 16 she got caught up in drugs. Her parents sent her to Israel, and she says it was the start of a new beginning.
"I found myself at 16 years old at the Western Wall. When I put my hand on the wall, I realized I wasn't alone," Elias said.
Because of her, Mammano could have that same experience.
"Being at the Western Wall, and just praying, and getting this sense I wasn't alone in the world. I was loved, and anything in the military we could seek that sense of forgiveness," Mammano said.
The Heroes To Heroes Foundation sponsors spiritual healing trips to Israel, the birthplace of the three major religions.
Mammano says that trip didn't just change his life.
"The program saved my life," he said.
He wants it to save others.