ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The faces of brave men and women who watched over our country through wars and history will soon watch over the streets of Allentown, thanks to a new program called the "Hometown Heroes banner program."
"It's our way of honoring them from the heart," says Anne Henning Scheuring, the Program Coordinator of Hometown Heroes.
Scheuring says the banners will feature veterans who have some kind of tie to Allentown - from the Civil War to the Revolutionary War, all the way up to heroes who are presently serving.
"I have five family members up there, from my great-grandfather through the civil war, my husband, his Dad, my brother-in law and even my grandson who just went into the Navy last year," says Henning Scheuring.
"I think it's a great honor for somebody to honor somebody that they love that have protected our country in good times and bad times," begins Hamp Smith.
Smith is an Allentown guy.
"Born and raised!" he smiles.
He is proud to have both his younger brother and his Dad on these banners.
"I think it's a great idea," he says.
The banners will go up for Memorial Day and stay up through Veterans Day, and the city hopes to continue this program for years to come.
"As a city it's an honor to take part in this program, and we truly look forward to these banners being installed," says Lucinda Wright, City of Allentown Special Event Manager.
If you'd like to see your loved on a banner, visit the city's website. The banners can feature a living vet, a veteran who was killed or is missing in action, or a relative from the past.
Whoever they are, whenever they served, they each deserved to be honored.
"I love my banner program and I love my veterans," says Henning Scheuring.