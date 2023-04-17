Hershey Co. is buying two Weaver Popcorn plants, including the operation in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

The deal is part of a strategy to be both sweet and salty.

The acquisition adds capacity in the "salty snacks" business, the chocolate maker said in a statement Monday.

Hershey, one of the world's biggest makers of chocolate, did not disclose the price for the two plants in the statement. The Bethlehem Township plant is on Brodhead Road, and the second operation Hershey is acquiring is in Whitestown, Indiana.

Weaver and Hershey jointly produce the SkinnyPop brand, according to the statement.

"SkinnyPop has been number one in retail sales growth for ready-to-eat popcorn over the last three years," Kristin Riggs, president of Salty Snack at Hershey, said in the statement.

Hershey is known for chocolate but seeks to be available for more of what the company calls "snacking occasions among consumers."

A year ago, Hershey acquired Pretzels Inc., according to Monday's statement. That's part of the strategy to respond to "consumer snacking trends," according to Hershey Chief Supply Chain Officer Jason Reiman.

Family-owned Weaver Popcorn was founded in 1928 by Reverend Ira Weaver, according to the Weaver website. The company is based in Indiana.

Milton Hershey founded the company that bears his name in 1894. He sold his first Hershey bar a few years later, and today, Hershey Kisses, Reese's Cups and SkinnyPop can be found wherever people are hungry for a quick snack.

Shares in Hershey are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HSY. Shares were trading at $258.08 at 2:18 p.m. At that price, the Dauphin County, Pennsylvania-based company has a market capitalization of about $52.7 billion.

Hershey Co. said the purchase of the two plants will be made with cash on hand and short-term borrowings.