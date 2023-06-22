SLATINGTON, Pa. - An arrest was made in the death of a four-month-old baby.

The Lehigh County D.A. says the baby was shaken by the mother's boyfriend because he wouldn't stop crying.

It's a mother's worst nightmare.

Four-month-old baby Lucas was allegedly killed inside a Slatington apartment.

"He's gone. He's not coming back. He's not coming back," said Sarah Ares, mother of the four-month-old.

This is the raw emotion of Sarah Ares of Slatington.

She lost her four-month-old son Luke Ares in February.

It's a case investigators are now saying was homicide

"This has been the longest, most hardest six months of my life," said Ares.

It was February 11th of this year when a 911 call was made from 5 N. 8th Street in Slatington, right here in Apartment 9A.

Four-month-old baby Lucas was found unresponsive.

"It was the beginning of a worst nightmare, a mother's worst nightmare," Ares continued.

Investigators revealed that 56-year-old George Sutch was the last one with him.

He was the boyfriend of the baby's mother.

According to court documents, Sutch admitted to shaking Lucas because "he wouldn't stop crying," while he was burping him.

Sutch was arrested and arraigned on a third-degree murder charge.

Something that, for now, brings Ares some peace of mind

"I'm momma bear. I hover over my children. It's really hard to believe and accept."

If Sutch is found guilty of third-degree murder, he could face anywhere between 20 to 40 years behind bars.