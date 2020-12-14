BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A legendary blast from the Lehigh Valley's retail past has a new home.

One of the famed "soldiers" that graced the front of Hess's Department stores every Christmas is now standing at attention in front of the Moravian Village of Bethlehem Health Care Center.

The soldier was donated by Linda Shafer and is named "Bertram" in memory of her father, who resided at Moravian Village.

Hess's was a fixture in the region for nearly a century until the company ceased operations in the 90s.

