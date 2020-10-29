More Lehigh Valley residents than ever are getting flu shots this year.
The dramatic increase in demand is leading to temporary shortages at some local pharmacies.
"My dad is an 81-year-old, he went to get his flu shot as recommended, it's the first one he got in 30 years," said Dr. Rick Boulay.
Boulay says when his dad went to a CVS to get the flu shot, the pharmacy was out of the higher dose recommended for seniors, so he was given the lower dose for people under 65. The CDC says the lower dose still offers protection.
But Boulay says his dad should have been given a rain check on the senior dose or directed where else he could get it.
The pharmacy was CVS.
CVS says it consistently monitors inventory and replenishes it rapidly, often within a day or two. CVS says it has already surpassed the 9 million people it vaccinated last flu season, which in Pennsylvania typically runs from November to April.
But CVS is not alone. When we called eight pharmacies around the Lehigh Valley, including another national chain, most said they were out of one of the flu shot doses or had experienced shortages.
"It's pretty much nationwide in terms of the high-dose vaccine," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network. "Some of it is supply chain, the other is an actual increase in the amount of people who are availing themselves of the opportunity to get the vaccine."
Jahre says St. Luke's anticipated a 20 to 30 percent increase this year and is fully stocked.
LVHN is also reporting no shortages.
Jahre says usually about 50 percent of the senior population gets vaccinated, but this year it could jump to 70 percent.
So what do you do if you need a flu shot? CVS suggests making an appointment online. Or you can do it the old fashioned way, call and make sure they have the shot you need before you roll up your sleeve.