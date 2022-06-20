BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The flow of land development projects in Bethlehem Township doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush presented her monthly report to the township's board of commissioners Monday night, revealing several pre-application meetings held with developers.
One of those discussions involved an applicant proposing a high-density apartment and townhouse community on a 57.75-acre property at Township Line Road and Route 22. That proposal would require a change in zoning.
Township representatives expressed concerns with increasing density in the area and vehicular and emergency property access.
Another pre-application meeting involved revisions to a previously approved subdivision and land development plan at the Hecktown Road Business Park. That plan featured a 108,100-square-foot warehouse and a 67,700-square-foot medical office building.
The applicant is now proposing consolidating two lots to build a 351,000-square-foot warehouse. The township noted concerns about the property floodplain and its impact on neighboring residential properties.
Finally, an applicant is planning to convert an existing building into a bed-and-breakfast with guest suites, a restaurant, an outdoor pool and a patio in phase one of their project. The second phase involves a banquet facility, 11 guest suites, a spa, an outdoor dining terrace and three guest cottages at 4401 William Penn Highway.
Delivery vehicle parking lot
In other news, commissioners granted conditional use approval to developer J.G. Petrucci Inc. on Monday night.
The approval involves the construction of a delivery vehicle parking lot at the southwest corner of the Mowrer Road and Brodhead Road intersection. The company wants to build a paved and curbed parking area for delivery vans on the 5.74-acre lot.
The parking lot would accommodate 248 vehicles.
A waiver and deferral previously sought by the developer was not on Monday night's agenda.
Service Electric franchise agreement
In other news, commissioners approved an ordinance renewing Service Electric Cable Television's non-exclusive franchise agreement to erect, install, maintain and operate cable service in the township.
In return for the deal, one condition is that Service Electric will pay Bethlehem Township 5% of its gross revenues. The township has had a contract with Service Electric for the last 10 years.
New police officers
Finally, Thomas Kohler and Jacob Farrell each took the oath of office to become township police officers. Both men graduated June 10 from the police academy and began department field training two days later.