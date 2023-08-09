ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Properly Laced, a specialty sneaker store located in downtown Allentown, has been named winner of the first-ever “Ultimate Business Branding Makeover” contest after receiving the most online votes (1,049.)

The contest was launched in June by the City of Allentown for owners of downtown restaurants and retail businesses located between Walnut and Chew streets and 5th and 13th streets.

As the winner, Properly Laced will receive a business branding makeover valued at $5,000.

The makeover could include anything from a redesigned logo, updated menus, loyalty cards, vinyl window signage, wall graphics, flags and more.

“Thank you to all who shared and voted for Properly Laced. We couldn’t have done it without your support! We will plan to use the winnings to benefit your experience when shopping with us!,” said Properly Laced co-owner Willie Burns.

Other businesses that submitted entries in the contest include Blended, The Dollhouse, La Vida Café, Sterner’s Stems, Cuts & Shaves, Bru Daddy’s, A Little Bit of Local and Silveri & Co.

Properly Laced is located at 107 North 7th Street, Suite 110, in The Hive Residences.

The owners are cousins Willie Burns and Aaron Milan, who always had a dream of opening a sneaker store. They specialize in high-end Jordans, Nikes and Yeezys as well as clothing by Supreme, Fear of god, Kith and more.

Properly Laced launched as a “pop-up” retailer and then set up shop permanently in The Hive last April.