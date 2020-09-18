There's fans in the stands and concessions are in full-swing but the baseball field sat untouched.
It's Friday night, high school football is back, and the Whitehall Zephyrs are playing the Central Catholic Vikings at the field while fans watch from the big screen at Coca-Cola Park.
"I'd rather be here socializing with my friends even though we have to be social distanced and like wear masks and stuff but I'd still rather be with them and watch the game here," said Gavin Hagley from Whitehall.
Central Catholic students say they are excited for football season and want to go all out if this is the only event they get to go to for football.
It's that kind of energy students say is needed right now. Though the players can't hear the crowd cheering them on from their own bleachers, it's about being together to show some school spirit.
"Very weird and not having the band or the cheerleaders. I mean this whole year has been weird so it's a bunch of new experiences," said student Donna Genevese.
It's a year of new and unwelcome experiences but one thing remains constant-they want to see their teams play however they can.
"I'm sure they thought of the risks but they want to play and they worked really hard," Genevese said.
Students say that even if their team doesn't win they are just happy to watch high school sports again.