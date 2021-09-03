EMMAUS, Pa. - High school football season ramps up, and the student section at Emmaus High School was amped on Friday night.
It's the first home game they've been to in over a year. But COVID cases are on the rise, and some students are here to support the Hornets without getting stung by COVID.
"Even though it's an outdoor activity I feel like we're in such close proximity to each other it's important to keep your mask on anyway," said Emmaus High School senior Avery Edelman.
"It's just a personal choice on my end. I prefer to wear a mask because it makes me feel more comfortable since we are such in packed quarters," said senior Ashley Westgate.
"Personal preference is to wear a mask. They are different and that's OK," said senior Naomi Brashear.
They didn't want their senior year to go by without going to a game.
"I knew I wanted to come and I knew from the second I decided to come that I was going to wear a mask," said senior Ashley Simmon.
It was the general consensus across the board. Those who were here wanted to be here to support this team. Some just say they aren't going to let COVID hold them back anymore.
"No not at all. Nope, doesn't bother me. It's not a good thing that's going on in this world but the flu is bad too in season so that's how I look at it," said Derek Beitler, of Emmaus.
"Good. I have no issues. I've been vaccinated so I feel safe," said Wayne Beitler, also of Emmaus.
Students tell us there've been cases on the Emmaus football team as recently as this week, and that they had to be tested before taking the field.
Derek Beitler says he's not worried about his son.
"Nope he could get hurt playing football or God forbid he would get COVID or something like that but I mean he could get hurt riding a skateboard, so," he said.