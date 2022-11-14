HANOVER TWP., Pa. - High school students and staff returned to Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School Monday after 47 students and adults were transported to hospitals for feeling sick Nov. 4.

Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School and PennCap Properties arranged to have a third party lab conduct testing in the high school building. Test results came back normal after several days of testing for substances that can impact air quality, according to the school.

The process included testing for 67 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), as well as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, relative humidity and airborne mold spores.

All patients, 39 at LVHN and eight at St. Luke's, have since been released and sent home.