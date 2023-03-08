Aspiring auto technicians were looking to take the top spot at Northampton Community College's Auto Skills Competition on Wednesday.

"We have six stations, one of the stations is timing and engine. One of the stations is making correct break measurements, we also have state inspection, an electrical work station that's on the bench, and we have a no-start station, and a misfire," said Kevin Casey, Associate Professor of automotive technology at the college.

Six schools participated: Wallenpaulpack Area High School, Berks Career and Technology Center East, Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School, Tunkhannock Area High School, and Lancaster County Career and Technology. They were whittled down through a written competition in January.

The students from the winning team each receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend NCC. If they choose to go somewhere else, it moves to the second or third-place finisher.

"Our outreach is from the Poconos down to Lancaster," Casey said.

"It has like a little competitive and challenging aspect to it, and it gets me out of the classroom for a day." said Nathaniel Lehman, a student at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center.

"It's just something that I'm interested in, I like working on cars and thought it would a good a career opportunity for me."

Casey says it's an effective recruitment method.

A study from the TechForce Foundation estimated the U.S. will be short more than 600,000 technicians by next year.

"It gives students an opportunity to see our program and learn a little bit more about it," Casey.

Top honors this time went to the team from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, Austin Belisario and Connor McGlinchey.