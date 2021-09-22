EASTON, Pa. - There are a lot of stories that will be told on the Easton Area School District's brand-new football field. But some of the very first ones are the kind that come from a book.
They're being read to a bunch of youngsters by the older students.
"Kind of a mini-pep rally is how we think of it here in the district," said Family Connection of Easton Executive Director Carolyn Serva.
This is "Reading Under the Lights," where the school district partners with Family Connection of Easton to host a special story time and fun activity night for kids and their families from all over the district.
"Getting them acclimated to the Easton school system, meeting some friends of their own peer group and enjoying some stories, learning a little about literacy," said Assistant Superintendent Tracy Piazza.
They are read to, and then get to take home a book to continue reading.
"He's loving all the books, and the kids are really doing a good job interacting with the little ones," said Mom Jacquelyn Torres.
They also got a chance to get some sports tips from some of the best.
"As we were reading, we get to like show them what to do, like if we're doing soccer, we get to show them how to kick the ball, cheer, we get to show them some stunts and some of our band dances," said freshman Mia Hamilton.
"It wasn't too long ago that they were in those shoes in elementary school and before you know it, you blink and you're in high school and it's really neat to give back to those little kids," said basketball coach Ben Childs.
And who knows, the coach says, maybe one day these little ones will be where the big ones are - sharing stories of their own, and telling future students how this event helped get it all started.