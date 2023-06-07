BETHLEHEM, Pa. - High school graduation season continues in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night.

Seniors from Liberty High School in Bethlehem received their diplomas. Stabler Arena was jam-packed with family and friends celebrating the big accomplishment.

It was Liberty's 101st commencement ceremony.

Crossing the stage in their own ceremony Wednesday night were Bethlehem Catholic students.

Becahi held its commencement in the school's auditorium.

Graduates went home with diplomas and the well-wishes of the school's faculty.