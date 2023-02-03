CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - There are some exciting things going on at a health network in the Lehigh Valley.

LVHN cut the ribbon Friday on its new Center for Healthcare Education, in Center Valley. Health care professionals say it's a dramatic upgrade in innovation and interactive experiences for learners.

"If you see smiley faces here, that's the Department of Education. They are so happy," LVHN President and CEO Brian Nester said during the ceremony.

It's the new hub for LVHN learners. In Center Valley, health professionals on Friday cut the ribbon into cutting-edge technology.

"This is a state-of-the-art education center," Nester said, "where LVHN health care professionals will constantly grow, learn and collaborate."

The 70,000 square-foot Center for Healthcare Education is much more than just a consolidation of two education sites.

"There's a lot of cool stuff to see here," Nester continued. "Unbelievable."

Dr. Robert Barraco, LVHN's Chief Academic Officer, calls the new space "dramatically" more interactive.

"We wanted to go for flexibility," Barraco said. "We wanted to go high tech, high-touch future state."

Learners can "touch" their way through the history of health care education on the first floor, practice in-patient and out-patient care, and test new technology on the second floor.

"Imagine practicing code blues, in the inpatient rooms," Barraco said. "Really that ability to mimic almost anything they'll encounter in the inpatient or outpatient environment before they would ever go on to see a patient."

One addition Barraco says health care professionals are most excited about is the mock operating room, where learners can get hands-on operating experience, while potentially hundreds view what's going on from other locations.

"So that's being videoed down to our auditorium here," Barraco said. "Which can show that to 160 learners in that auditorium. We can also televise that outside to some of our other facilities up north or down south or a little bit west to here."

"Here are colleagues from every part of our health network and at various stages of their careers will connect, learn and grow together," Dr. Cindy Cappel, VP of Education, said during the ceremony. "From hire to retire."

It's not just nursing and medical students who benefit from the new space; current professionals can develop new skills, or learn new procedures and technology.

The various upgrades cost about $12 million and were mostly funded through corporate donors, according to the health network.

Learners will first fill the new classrooms on Monday.