ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A fire caused by a backyard fire pit happened late Saturday night at the 1000 block of N 23rd St. in Allentown.

According to Captain Christopher, the homeowners thought they had put the fire out, but high winds reignited the fire. The ensuing flames lit the back of the house on fire.

Fire pits are illegal in Allentown, however this incident was ruled accidental.

No injuries occurred, but three people were displaced.

The fire also caused some minor damage to a neighboring structure.