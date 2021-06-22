BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new coffee shop is almost ready to open in Bethlehem, but first, it needs some workers.
Bitty & Beau's Coffee, which employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding a hiring fair on Saturday, June 26.
It will be held at Luckenbach Mill on Old York Road. Anyone 18 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities can register for the hiring event. No experience is necessary.
The shop will be located at 74 West Broad Street, but an opening date has not yet been announced.
Bethlehem will be the North Carolina-based chain's seventh franchise.