BETHLEHEM, Pa. - March 26, 2023 marked what would have been the 100th birthday of World War II veteran Rev. John Weiler.

"I actually had a conversation with him explaining to him that he already was 100 because his heart’s been beating for 100 years, and that made him a little bit happier about it,” said Mary Weiler McConnell, Weiler's daughter.

McConnell said she doesn't go a day without thinking about her dad.

"He was just an all-around good American, fought in World War II, Battle of the Bulge, gave his life to God and his friends, he was a mentor to many, very helpful and caring," she said.

The Moravian Village of Bethlehem held a painting dedication ceremony and birthday celebration. The family donated a painting to the common area of the healthcare center, as per the reverend's wishes in his will.

"John was big into history. So, he and his wife dressing colonial and posing in front of the historical Bethlehem tannery, that had a lot of significance for him,” said Samantha Kukic, activities manager at Moravian Village of Bethlehem.

The nursing staff said the painting fits both Weiler and the facility's beliefs. Weiler's son, Paul, told us the painting found its new home.

"The thing about where it is now is when she was in the nursing center, he was still up in the apartments. They'd come down here and watch TV every night. They'd sit there, right there, every day, so that's the perfect place,” Weiler said.

Inside the common area, family, friends, even residents and staff, cut the cake and reminisced of their fondest memories of the former WWII Veteran.

Sue Newhard, director of nursing at Moravian Village of Bethlehem told 69 News that she doesn't know if she can pinpoint one favorite memory.

"He was such a good listener and he always accepted. I'm going to cry,” shared Doris Eslinger, Moravian Village of Bethlehem resident.