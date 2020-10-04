Imagine it's 1918. World War I is on and the flu is spreading fast, killing millions around the globe. Bethlehem is at the center of the American effort to supply the world's first industrialized war.
"Bethlehem Steel has the distinction of being probably the largest munitions distribution in the world at the time, certainly the largest in the United States," said Jim Higgins, a local historian.
Higgins is a historian who earned his PhD from Lehigh University. He draws stark differences and some similarities between the flu of 1918 and the novel coronavirus, starting with Bethlehem Steel.
"There's just a beehive of activity in South Bethlehem," said Higgins, referring to 1918.
At the time, 30,000 people were working at the steel mill. Higgins says that of those workers, roughly 150 got sick and died from the flu, a number much lower than other parts of the state and country.
"It shows that a community that pulls together is able to change the trajectory of this epidemic," said Higgins.
Like today, many businesses, like restaurants and cafes, were forced to close. The only thing that mattered was keeping Bethlehem Steel in business and our troops fully supplied.
"That's just the cost you have to pay. Some no-name saloon in South Bethlehem, Pennsylvania merit almost no mention and they have no bearing on the situation whatsoever," said Higgins.
Mask-wearing was even enforced, but not mandated. Though, a crowd ban had been, statewide.
In contrast, 50% of the dying were between 18 and 40 years old whereas today, more older people die from COVID-19.
"If 100,000 people between the ages of 18 and 40 had died already from COVID, the conversation in our country would be entirely different," said Higgins.
It's why historians believe that the past can give us tools for the future. We just have to know how and when to use them.
"In large measure, in 2020 and 2021, our fate is in our own hands," said Higgins.