NORTH WHITEHALL TWP, Pa. - Hundreds of thousands of people pass by a 1955 Plymouth Locomotive on the Ironton Rail Trail each year. Now, that piece of local history is being restored.

This has been a longtime coming.

Fundraising has been underway to restore this train for a while, and Wednesday is expected to be the big reveal.

It’s a 20-ton engine with quite the history.

The locomotive was originally built for Dragon Cement Company in Northampton.

Longtime neighbors smile as they remember it passing by between 1955 and 1983.

A train historian notes this one lasted longer than other trains made for the cement industry.

After nearly three decades in the Lehigh Valley, the locomotive sat in Texas, before North Whitehall Township paid 10 grand to haul it home.

That was in 2021 and since then, locals and industry enthusiasts have enjoyed it on the Ironton Rail Trail.

The nine-mile stretch features several cement mills and celebrates the industry's past.

Ironton Body Shop has recently been working on restoring the train.

The plan is for Ironton Auto Body Towing to move it to the trailhead in North Whitehall at around 9 a.m.

There's going to be a track crews can roll the train onto.