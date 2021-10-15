BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Video of a 1930's Easter Egg hunt shot by the family of Bethlehem's first Mayor Archibald Johnston highlights how his Bethlehem Township estate was a beacon for gatherings.
The estate, built in 1923, originally encompassed 600 acres.
The township is hoping for a similar scene in the present day.
"I want them to be excited to look on from the inside out. Rather than the outside in," John Marquette told us while walking down the mansion's grand staircase.
Marquette is President of the ARCHIE project, a non profit with the sole purpose of raising funds to rehab the first floor of the Archibald Johnston Estate. The group is hosting a free public open house on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
"Johnston picked this place because it was high on a hill, quiet, filled with nature. It was his personal playground," Marquette explained.
A playground that fell into disrepair, as we first saw in 2013. The wrecking ball was a possibility, but the township has spent $900,000 renovating the outside.
A deal made with the Housenick Trust, who agreed to pay the township $1.3 million over a decade to renovate the mansion, had a caveat - the first floor has to be ready for public gatherings by 2026, or the township has to repay the funds.
"Then we have to give the money back. Which we can't afford to do," said Township Commissioner John Gallagher.
First floor renovation costs are more than $1 million, which is why the ARCHIE project is banking on as many eyeballs as possible seeing its potential.
Sunday's event is free and is located at Housenick Park, on Christian Spring Road, just off Route 191.