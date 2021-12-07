BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Four homes in Historic Bethlehem were damaged to varying degrees by a water main break over the weekend. Tensions are high, since homeowners claim these water main breaks are a trend due to a lack of attention to infrastructure.
"Apparently between about midnight and 3 to 3:30 a.m., we had full city pressurized water flowing underground," said Bob Deobil, a homeowner in Historic Bethlehem.
You can see patchwork on East Market Street in Bethlehem from several water main breaks.
"On this block, this is the third in eight years, that I know of," said Virginia Fowler, another homeowner in Historic Bethlehem.
The breaks have caused more than boil water advisories, but rather, thousands of dollars in damage. The water caused the sidewalk to sink in and become uneven.
"I was just drifting off to sleep and at first, I thought I felt some slight motion, and then I just started hearing cracks," Fowler said about early Sunday morning.
Fowler had to evacuate and isn't allowed to sleep in her home. She doesn't know when she can return.
"Basically, the front of the house, they say tipped," said Fowler.
That's exactly what engineers say happened to Deobil's house too. Both are having experts evaluate, and fear what other damage is underground that they can't see.
He wants the city to be proactive instead of reactive, to lessen the risk to the community.
"Because this is a known issue, it would be nice for the city to finally do the right thing and upgrade what's going on underneath the roadways so that the workers aren't trying to constantly fix with a band-aid the problems as they appear," said Deobil.
WFMZ reached out to the city for an interview Tuesday.
It responded with a statement, saying in part, "The water main along East Market Street does have a history of main breaks over the past several years. Repair and/or replacement of this line will be addressed as early as 2022."
"I want them to do their job," said Fowler. "A fundamental job of city government is to provide water, and that includes making that water safe...and the whole infrastructure safe so it's not damaging all these homes."
"Our plea is for the city to really spend the time to evaluate this area from an engineering standpoint, figure out what can be done to fix it and finally modernize this road," said Deobil.
The director of water and sewer tells us homeowners are responsible for repairs but can file a claim against the city for redress, since the city doesn't do work on private properties. He says the homeowners were told how to go about that process.