BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley hotel is in the running for a special, nationwide recognition.
Historic Hotel Bethlehem has been nominated, again, for the "10-Best Awards" for Best Historic Hotels by USA Today.
The old hotel on Main Street is one of 20 hotels in the country to be nominated, and the only one in Pennsylvania that made it on the list for 2021.
It was first ranked number-three in 2019, and ranked second best in 2020.
The hotel is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the staff says winning the number-one spot for 2021 would be "huge" for them.
Anyone can vote, daily, starting now through August 16.